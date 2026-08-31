Scots silence Richmond

LAURINBURG — So much for the delay.

After going winless against the Richmond Raiders for four long years, the Fighting Scots finally got over the hump, defeating the Raiders 26-13 to improve to 1-1.

Michael McLean rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns to power past the Raiders. Quarterback Collin Hill threw for 71 yards and a touchdown while adding 26 yards on the ground as Scotland jumped to a 20-0 lead going into halftime.

It was one of those games where everything that was in Scotland’s possession went right except for the weather. The two rivals faced off Thursday at Pate Stadium, but inclement weather postponed the game to Friday.

Once the game resumed, the Scots brought over Thursday’s performance with them to Friday. Samier Pate added a rushing touchdown to make the score 26-0 in the third quarter. In the final moments of the fourth quarter, with the score 26-13 and the Raiders trying to mount a comeback, defensive back Jordan McLean intercepted Richmond quarterback Damarion Allen, sealing the game.

“If you’re going to plant your flag in the middle of our field, you better be ready to back it up,” Scotland High Sco head coach Richard Bailey said. “My first win over Richmond was here at Pate Stadium. To do it again at home means a lot in maybe my last year.”

Scotland (1-1) will return home Friday against the Ashley Screaming Eagles at 7 p.m.