Make childhood cancer awareness personal this September

LAURINBURG — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Live Like Madison is encouraging the community to look beyond the statistics and remember the children and families whose lives are forever changed by a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Throughout September, Live Like Madison will be shining a light on childhood cancer through its “More Than a Diagnosis” story series. The series will feature the personal stories of local families who have experienced childhood cancer and will share their journeys, challenges, memories and hopes for the future.

The stories will be shared throughout the month on Live Like Madison’s Facebook and Instagram pages, the organization’s website at livelikemadison.org. The Laurinburg Exchange will also publish stories in print and online.

“Every child who faces cancer is so much more than a diagnosis,” said Laura Fedak, President, Live Like Madison. “They are sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends, students, athletes, artists and so much more. Their families have stories that deserve to be heard, and we hope this series helps our community understand the very real impact childhood cancer has on an entire family.”

Childhood cancer remains an important issue even though it is relatively rare compared with adult cancers. Families often face months or years of treatments, hospital stays, uncertainty and difficult decisions while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy for their children and other family members.

For Live Like Madison, awareness is about more than wearing gold or displaying a ribbon. It is about making sure childhood cancer is seen, understood and remembered.

Throughout September, community members are encouraged to wear gold, share childhood cancer information, talk about the issue and help spread awareness. Live Like Madison will also be displaying Childhood Cancer Awareness banners throughout downtown Laurinburg as a visible reminder that children battling cancer and the families supporting them are part of our community.

The organization will also offer Childhood Cancer Awareness merchandise, including personalized awareness shirts and yard signs, for those who would like to show their support in a more visible way. Merchandise is available through the Live Like Madison website.

Live Like Madison was founded in memory of Madison Fedak, a Laurinburg child who lost her battle with osteosarcoma at the age of 7. Since its founding, the organization has worked to honor Madison’s memory by providing comfort and support to children with cancer and their families, raising awareness and funding pediatric cancer research.

“This September, we want people to understand that childhood cancer is not just a statistic or something that happens somewhere else,” Fedak said. “Behind every diagnosis is a child with a story and a family whose life has been changed. We invite our community to read these stories, share them and stand with these families.”

Follow Live Like Madison on Facebook and Instagram throughout September to meet the families featured in “More Than a Diagnosis” and learn more about the realities of childhood cancer.

To learn more about Live Like Madison, read the featured stories or view Childhood Cancer Awareness merchandise, visit livelikemadison.org.