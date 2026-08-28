Scotland Health facility relocates Aug. 31

LAURINBURG — Scotland Surgical & GI will relocate to an expanded facility at 501 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg on Aug. 31, bringing physician offices and outpatient endoscopy services together in one location.

Patients will continue to receive the same surgical and gastroenterology services from the providers and staff they know, now in an updated facility aimed at offering improved accessibility, additional space and a welcoming environment.

In addition to the physician practice relocation, Outpatient Endoscopy Services, currently located at 205 Lauchwood Drive, will also move to the new facility at 501 Lauchwood Drive. By bringing physician offices and outpatient endoscopy services together under one roof, Scotland Health sought to create a more streamlined and convenient experience for patients requiring gastrointestinal care and procedures.

“Scotland Health is committed to investing in our facilities and services to better meet the needs of our patients and community,” said Shelly Lowery, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president of Ambulatory Practices. “The relocation of Scotland Surgical & GI to 501 Lauchwood Drive provides an enhanced experience for our patients while supporting the continued growth of surgical and digestive health services in our region.”

Scotland Surgical & GI offers comprehensive general surgery and gastroenterology services, including consultations, diagnostic procedures, preventive screenings and treatment plans designed to support patients throughout every stage of care.

The practice’s new location remains conveniently situated close to the Scotland Health main campus, providing patients with easy access to hospital-based services and coordinated care.

Patients with upcoming appointments will be notified of the new location. Office hours and contact information will remain unchanged.

Scotland Health will hosted a community open house on Thursday, giving patients and community members an opportunity to tour the new facility and meet members of the care team.

For more information about Scotland Surgical & GI or other Scotland Health services, visit ScotlandHealth.org or call the practice directly at 910-277-9164.