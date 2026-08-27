Lady Scots outlast Richmond in five-set thriller

LAURINBURG — In an intense rivalry with the Richmond Raiders, the Lady Scots pulled together in a five-set thriller to defeat the Raiders 3-2 for the first time since 2024, improving to 4-1.

If you were looking for the classic rivalry game between two counties, Wednesday’s matchup had it all: a heated coaching battle, players fighting tooth and nail and fans bringing the passion that made it a classic Scotland versus Richmond showdown.

“It’s always a great time when you beat Richmond,” Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said. “Nothing against Richmond and head coach Ashleigh Larson, but it’s always been a competitive pace when we go head to head. Even though we’re not playing as coaches, it’s Scotland versus Richmond.”

Every set had its own theme in Wednesday night’s battle for bragging rights:

A comeback that fell short. In the first set, Richmond opened to a 16-10 lead, but the Scots fought, tying it at 20-20. The Raiders pulled through, winning 27-25.

Scotland takes control. The second set was a battle of momentum. Both teams traded points, with Scotland taking the lead at 12-11 and never looking back, scoring 13 of the next 15 points to win 25-13.

Another comeback falls short. The third set was a mirror image of the first, as Richmond held a 14-10 advantage, but the Scots stayed composed, battling back to tie it at 17-17, yet could not close it out, losing 25-19.

Scotland refuses to fold. It wasn’t the best start for the Lady Scots in the fourth set. The Raiders jumped out to a 13-7 lead and had complete control of the match, already leading 2-1. Richmond was looking to put the finishing touches on Scotland and walk victorious for the second year in a row, but the Scots rallied, taking the lead at 20-19 and putting together a comeback for the ages, winning 25-21, evening the score at 2-2.

Who wanted it more. The Lady Scots carried a huge sense of confidence into the fifth set after their fourth-set comeback. Neither team wanted to give up control, as the fifth set featured three ties. In the end, it came down to who wanted it more, and Scotland answered the call, defeating Richmond 15-12.

“The girls didn’t quit fighting,” Romaine said. “We gave away seven unearned points in the first set and lost, eight away in the second and won. … It was ugly at times; it’s not the way we wanted to play. … But it’s always a good feeling to beat Richmond.”

The Lady Scots (4-1) will be back at home Thursday to take on Hoke County at 6 p.m.