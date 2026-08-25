Richmond shuts out Scots 3-0 in rivalry clash

LAURINBURG — The annual Scotland-Richmond rivalry belonged to the Raiders Monday, defeating the Fighting Scots soccer team 3-0.

In front of a packed house at Richmond Senior High School soccer field, the Fighting Scots had an opportunity to slay some dragons. Entering the game, Scotland was riding high, having its best record (3-1) this early since 2014. But the Scots did not carry that momentum into Richmond.

The Raiders outclassed the Scots from the opening kick and showed the talent gap. Scotland’s hopes of making a statement in Richmond will have to wait.

“We did not get the result we were capable of getting because we didn’t play our game,” Scotland head coach Jeremy White said. “We are more than capable of beating Richmond, but we got frustrated early, two penalty kicks in the first half and it was downhill from there.”

Scotland (3-2) never held the lead at any point in the game and will have to bounce back in their next game on the road versus Seventy-First Wednesday at 7 p.m.