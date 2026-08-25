Two-day youth football camp coming to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A football training camp is coming to Scotland County.

A two-day football training camp for youth players will be held Sept. 2- 3 at 6 p.m. at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

The camp is open to 6U and 8U flag football players, as well as 10U and 12U tackle football players. Participants will work on offensive and defensive line techniques, quarterback fundamentals, route-running mechanics and gap assignments.

Players who have not yet registered will have the opportunity to sign up during the camp.