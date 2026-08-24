Saints acquire Zamir White from 49ers

LAURINBURG —After signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, running back Zamir White is on the move.

White has been traded from the 49ers to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones. Since signing with San Francisco, White has rushed for 30 yards on 14 attempts in two preseason games.

Drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, White spent four years with Las Vegas. His acquisition gives him a legitimate chance to make the Saints’ roster, as their No. 2 running back, Alvin Kamara, is dealing with an MCL sprain and their running back room is thin due to injuries.