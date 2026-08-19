Lady Scots hold off Fairmont in five-set thriller

LAURINBURG —A classic case of never taking your foot off the gas.

The Lady Scots earned their first win of the season, defeating the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes, 3-2, but it didn’t come without a heart-pounding finish.

Scotland would jump out to a dominant performance in the first and second sets, winning 25-10 and 25-9. However, the momentum shifted in the third set, and things seemed to go awry. The Golden Tornadoes bounced back and made it into a game, winning the next two sets in close calls, 26-24 and 25-23.

Entering the fifth set with a “now or never” mindset, the Scots pulled through with a 15-9 victory. Head coach Adam Romaine was satisfied with the victory but knew his team’s performance left much to be desired.

“We completely laid off the gas in the third set; it was an awful performance. From passing to serving, it was terrible and it showed. In the fourth set the girls had a mental breakdown, but we fought back in the fifth and blew the doors off of them,” Romaine said.

“Moving forward, we have to play better than we did; if we jump out on a team, leave the gas pedal to the floor,” he added.

Scotland (1-0) will have another homestand Wednesday against St. Pauls at 6 p.m.