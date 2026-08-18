What to watch for the Scots in Week 1

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots open their regular season on the road versus the Asheboro Blue Comets on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Here are three things to watch heading into Week 1:

Don’t Get a Big Head

“We have the potential to win a lot of games and a conference championship,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

All offseason, we’ve heard the “potential to win a championship.” But what is potential? It means you have not done anything yet, and that is where the Scots stand.

There are plenty of questions surrounding this unit, but the one glaring question is: Can they hold up against a quality opponent?

In their scrimmage, Scotland faced East Bladen and Union Spartans, both 2A schools; Douglas Byrd, a 5A school; and E.E. Smith. The Scots have yet to play a team that truly looks like a major threat.

When a team goes through the offseason without facing a quality opponent, it can become easy to take a team for granted. That’s when you find yourself walking off the field shocked, asking what happened.

Full Season of Chris George

After a torn ACL ended his season last year, three-star recruit Chris George is back for his senior season and looking to prove why he was regarded as one of the best football players in the state.

Now back in his hometown of Laurinburg after transferring from Richmond, George believes last year’s setback was only a bump in the road.

“The knee injury was a minor setback; football is my life,” George said. “I have so much pressure after missing last season. My expectation level is to be dominant on both sides of the ball and bring that intensity, preparedness and aggression.”

“[Chris George] still has learning to do and is still getting over that he has to wear a knee brace, but he will be a difference-maker for us; he’s a hard worker, and we’re looking for big things out of him,” Bailey said.

George will play both sides of the ball, as a safety and wide receiver. His ability to contribute at multiple positions is a major reason why he has been highly recruited, even while injured.

Next Man Up at Receiver

You never want to enter the season with one of your star receivers sidelined, and for the Fighting Scots, Nasiah McLean will miss Friday’s game. The 6-foot-1 receiver, who finished second in receiving last season, is dealing with a foot injury, which will be a huge blow to Scotland’s receiving room.

In his absence, three young receivers will have huge shoes to fill. Nazire’ Campbell, who has excelled in camp, will be the No. 1 receiver, while Friday’s scrimmage Player of the Game, Kamaury Williams, will step in as the No. 2, followed by Jahiem Rivers as the third receiver.