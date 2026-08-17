What I saw from the Scots vs. E.E. Smith scrimmage

LAURINBURG —As the clock ticks closer to football season, the Fighting Scots took the field Friday for their second scrimmage, this time against the E.E. Smith Golden Bulls before their regular-season opener. Here is everything I saw from the scrimmage:

​Collin Hill Plays Well Again

​It has become a recurring theme: Collin Hill continues to stack strong performances on top of one another and emerge as the quarterback Scotland has desperately needed. Hill passed for four touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding yards on the ground. The senior quarterback once again took command of the offense and showed great rapport with his receivers, connecting with Nazire’ Campbell, Kamaury Williams and Samier Pate all for touchdowns.

​No Sophomore Slump for Michael McLean

​If you were expecting a drop-off from sophomore running back Michael McLean, those questions were put to rest. After a stellar freshman campaign, McLean quickly showed why he is a premier back. The No. 1-football player in the Class of 2029 in North Carolina dominated on the ground for the Scots. On Scotland’s first play from scrimmage, he took a handoff 70 yards for a touchdown, consistently broke big runs and contributed in the passing game.

​This offseason, he emphasized getting stronger and faster, becoming a more complete, every-down back, even working out with Scotland legend and NFL player Zamir White. The only question I have: Can he break the 2,000-yard rushing barrier?

The Defense Dominates

The word “dominant” is thrown around too much in football. Not too many times can you say you’ve seen a truly dominant unit. Well, Scotland did not allow a touchdown, forced a turnover and allowed just one trip into the red zone in 40 minutes of play. Is that dominant or what?

​This offseason, Scotland lost the Conference Defensive Player of the Year, two Defensive First-Team All-Conference selections and a Second-Team All-Conference selection. And those departures did not faze the Scots against E.E. Smith.

Their speed is off the charts. Two defensive backs, Keson McNair and Jordan McLean, reached speeds of more than 17 mph. Their confidence is unwavering, and defensive coordinator Chris Metzger has his hands all over this unit in his second year at the helm.

The Trenches Made a Statement

Entering the game, Scotland was set to face a five-star edge rusher in Cassell Cruickshank, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. It was quite the challenge, especially with starting left tackle Tre’Millian Griffin sidelined. Yet it was the other way around. Scotland controlled the line of scrimmage, creating holes for running back Michael McLean while holding up in the passing game.

Other Notes

Kickers Julian Jacobs and Leo Garcia were perfect, each going 2-for-2 on field goals.

Jordan McLean got some snaps at running back, including a 20-yard run.

Ja’kari Monley was the Scots’ lone player to record an interception.

Nasiah McLean missed his second straight scrimmage due to injury.

Player of the Game

Kamaury Williams was the Player of the Game. Williams led the Scots with two touchdowns and made the play of the night, catching a short pass and making seven defenders miss on his way to the end zone.