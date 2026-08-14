Scots bounce back with win over South View

LAURINBURG —Nathan Ward’s three-goal performance propelled the Fighting Scots to a 4-2 victory over the South View Tigers on Thursday, evening their record at 1-1.

After a disappointing showing in their season opener, the Scots displayed a tenacious effort, applying pressure on South View from the opening kickoff. This was a bittersweet victory for the Scots as the Tigers broke Scotland’s six-game win streak last year, sending the Scots into a downward spiral to close out the season.

“I can’t begin to explain how good this win feels,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Last year South View broke our six-game win streak and started our downward spiral, and I’m hopeful this starts a new winning streak.”

Jackson Hernandez and Nathan Ward continued their offensive production, with both players scoring a goal in the first half as the Scots held a 2-1 lead entering the second half. After the break, Ward took control in the second half, scoring two goals capped by a highlight-reel header off a nice assist from Hernandez.

“I just want to win at all costs,” Ward said. “A tough loss in our season opener and South View breaking our win streak last year helped fuel this win, and it feels great to return the favor.”

Scotland goalkeeper Andrew Medlock recorded 15 saves.

Scotland (1-1) will host the Seventy-First Falcons on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.