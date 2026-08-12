49ers sign Laurinburg native Zamir White to one-year deal

LAURINBURG —The San Francisco 49ers signed Laurinburg native Zamir White to a one-year deal Wednesday.

White, who was hosted by the 49ers for a workout on Monday, joins the team after being a former fourth-round pick of the 2022 draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. In his career, he has rushed for 736 yards and two touchdowns on 198 carries while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards.

White now has an opportunity for a fresh start in San Francisco as the 49ers deal with injuries in their running back room. The 49ers will play its first preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.