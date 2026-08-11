Laurinburg bridge to bear Malloy’s name

LAURINBURG — A bridge in Laurinburg will soon carry the name of a longtime public servant who made history as the city’s first Black chief of police.

The North Carolina Board of Transportation has approved the honorary designation of the bridge on U.S. 74/U.S. 501 over U.S. 15 Business/U.S. 401 Business (Main Street) as the Chief Robert L. Malloy Bridge, recognizing Malloy’s decades of service to Laurinburg and Scotland County.

Malloy was born in 1948 in Scotland County and served in the United States Army, where he received the Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he joined the Laurinburg Police Department in 1969.

After 20 years with the department, Malloy was appointed in 1989 as Laurinburg’s first African-American chief of police. He served as chief until his retirement in 2007, concluding a 37-year career in law enforcement.

Following his retirement, Malloy remained active in the community through writing, public speaking and mentorship. He became widely known for authoring “The Badge,” a poem he presented annually at the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

Malloy was also recognized for speaking with area students and church congregations about topics including safety, drugs and other issues affecting the community.

The Laurinburg City Council requested the bridge designation to honor Malloy’s contributions and lasting impact. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will install appropriate signage at a later date.