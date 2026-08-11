Suspect arrested in shooting, vehicle theft

LAURINBURG — A suspect was arrested after police say a 63-year-old man was shot Friday night and his vehicle was stolen, with the suspect later arriving at Scotland Memorial Hospital in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Omega Avenue in Laurinburg at about 10:55 p.m. Aug. 7 following a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found John Edwin McNeill, 63, of Omega Avenue, in the front yard with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

McNeill was able to identify the person who allegedly shot him and told officers the suspect had also taken his vehicle, police said.

The suspect was identified as Shirl Marie Jacobs, 36, also of Omega Avenue.

McNeill was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital by Scotland County EMS. While awaiting transport to an out-of-town medical facility, Jacobs arrived at the hospital driving the vehicle reported stolen, according to police.

Jacobs was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was seized from the vehicle.

Jacobs was charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in the city.

Jacobs was jailed without bond.