Zamir White works out for 49ers

LAURINBURG —Scotland High leading rusher Zamir White worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

White, 26, has worked out for two NFL teams this offseason: the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. During his NFL career, he has rushed for 736 yards and two touchdowns on 198 carries while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final season with the Raiders, he rushed for 32 yards on 12 attempts in six games.

If signed, White would have a possible chance at revitalizing his NFL career with the 49ers, as their running back room is sidelined by injuries.