SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Zamir White works out for 49ers

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White works out during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, Calif. John McCoy | AP

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White works out during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, Calif.

John McCoy | AP

LAURINBURG —Scotland High leading rusher Zamir White worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

White, 26, has worked out for two NFL teams this offseason: the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. During his NFL career, he has rushed for 736 yards and two touchdowns on 198 carries while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final season with the Raiders, he rushed for 32 yards on 12 attempts in six games.

If signed, White would have a possible chance at revitalizing his NFL career with the 49ers, as their running back room is sidelined by injuries.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.