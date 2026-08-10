Laurinburg Christmas parade early registration now open

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has officially opened registration for the 2026 Scotland Health Care System Laurinburg Christmas Parade. This year’s holiday celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Chamber is kicking off registration with an Early Bird Special running from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30, offering participants discounted entry fees.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to save money on your entry while taking advantage of early registration,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Laurinburg Christmas Parade continues to grow every year, and our goal is to deliver an entertaining lineup that the entire community can enjoy. We encourage everyone to start planning early and secure their spots for the holiday season.”

Homemade Float Competition

Community organizations, businesses and local groups are invited to test their creativity in the parade’s Homemade Float Competition. To inspire participation, cash prizes will be awarded to top entries: First place: $200, and Second place: $100.

“We are challenging all community organizations to help us make the 2026 Scotland Health Care Laurinburg Christmas Parade our best one yet,” added English. “We want to see our community’s creativity come to life with a lineup packed full of festive, homemade floats.”

Marching Bands and Sponsorship Opportunities

Musical performances remain a core tradition of the parade. The lineup will once again be led by “The Pride of Scotland County,” the Scotland High School Marching Band, joined by visiting bands from surrounding counties, including Marlboro, Hoke and Dillon.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available to local businesses and individuals interested in supporting travel and performance expenses for visiting marching bands and choirs.

Parade Route and Key Deadlines

Parade route: Step-off takes place at the corner of Railroad Street and Main Street, traveling down South Main Street and concluding at Plaza Road.

Early Bird Registration: Aug. 10-Sept. 30, 2026

Final Registration Deadline: Nov. 6, 2026

Late Fee Notice: Entry fees will double for applications received after Nov. 14, 2026.

How to Register or Sponsor

To register an entry, submit a float or learn more about sponsorship packages, visit the Chamber office at 606 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg or go online to laurinburgchamber.com.

For registration inquiries, contact kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com or call the Chamber office at (910) 276-7420.