McLean named to preseason 2029 defensive back watch list

LAURINBURG —Scotland High sophomore cornerback Jordan McLean was named to the Preseason 2029 North Carolina Defensive Backs to Watch This Season, according to NCSportsPage.

McLean was the only freshman in the secondary last season and performed nicely, recording 37 total tackles while contributing on special teams. He earned All-Conference honorable mention honors and enters his sophomore campaign as Scotland’s No.2 cornerback. After a strong freshman season, McLean is expected to be one of the best defensive backs this season and in the years to come.