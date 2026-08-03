Scots’ Midnight Takeaways

LAURINBURG —The wait for Friday Night Lights is almost over. Scotland High hosted a midnight practice Friday at Pate Stadium, giving players a taste of playing in front of friends and family before the regular-season opener.

With high expectations entering the season, here are three observations from the Scots’ midnight practice:

Collin Hill Has a Day

Quarterback Collin Hill put together a show during Friday night’s practice. The senior quarterback made highlight-level throws that drew oohs and aahs from former Scotland High players in attendance. Head coach Richard Bailey even stopped to praise the quarterback.

Hill appears to have complete control of the offense and has the trust of his wide receiver corps. As Hill explained, this offense has the potential to light up the scoreboard.

“I just feel great about this offense,” Hill said. “I have a lot of chemistry with my receivers, and I know when they’re breaking on routes. My confidence level is so high when I drop back to pass with all the weapons we have.”

Samier Pate-Collin Hill Connection

After being featured in last week’s “5 Scots Who Must Elevate Their Game,” Samier Pate showed why he is a playmaker on Scotland’s offense. Friday’s practice showcased not only his ability to contribute at receiver and running back but also the connection he has built with quarterback Collin Hill.

During the 7-on-7 period, Hill and Pate repeatedly connected through the air. When the offense needed a play, Hill consistently found Pate. No play displayed that better than a touchdown pass down the middle of the field, where Hill threaded the ball between three defenders to Pate.

“Samier Pate has been a nice addition to the offense and his role has continued to grow,” Hill said. “He and I have great chemistry, and I know when I’m in a bind and there’s a tight window, I trust my arm to get it through that window and Pate will make a play.”

The Standard Is Set

It’s no secret that the 2026-27 Scotland High football team theme has been championship or bust, and mediocrity will not be accepted.

That mentality starts with the details. Scotland coaches demanded every practice drill be perfect; every dropped ball, false start or negative results in a consequence. Head coach Richard Bailey has placed a lot of trust in his coaches and is holding them accountable for the mistakes of players.

Before breaking the team down in the final period, Bailey addressed his coaches and players.

“It’s getting late in camp, and my tolerance level is low. I expect players to know our play-calls, and if you’re in the game and don’t know the call, I place the blame on the coaches.”

With talent through the roster, including Chris George, Michael McLean, Nazire’ Campbell and Samier Pate, Scotland has the foundation to make a run at the state title.