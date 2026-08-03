Collin Hill earns first D-II offer

LAURINBURG —Scotland High three-sport athlete Collin Hill received his first Division II offer from Mars Hill University for baseball.

In 13 games, Hill played a key role in helping the Fighting Scots reach the second round of the state playoffs. He posted a 1.75 ERA with six strikeouts in four innings over three appearances while limiting opponents to a .154 opponent batting average. At the plate, he recorded two RBIs, a double, a triple and three stolen bases.

“It feels great that Mars Hill wants me to be a part of their baseball team,” Hill said. “I went on a visit with my parents, and they explained everything they wanted from me. At the end, they offered me.”

Hill now shifts his focus to football, where is slated to be the starting quarterback for Scotland High and hopes to lead the Fighting Scots to their first state championship in more than a decade.