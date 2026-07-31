RichmondCC helps secure funding for manufacturer to expand Rockingham facility

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has secured three years of customized training funding for Centre Ingredient Technology, Inc. (CIT) in support of a major capital investment recently completed by the manufacturer of authentic natural aroma ingredients.

“We’re very proud to be able to support Centre Ingredient Technology’s growth,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “This training plan includes several classes that will be very specific to CIT’s unique manufacturing processes, which we’re able to provide through the College’s participation in the NC Edge program and its partnership with BioNetwork.”

“Our company places the highest priority on the safety of our employees, said Koji Koizumi, CIT Administrative Manager. “Therefore, we intend to utilize this workplace training opportunity to redouble our efforts in strengthening safety measures.”

RichmondCC’s training program for CIT is tied to a major capital investment the company recently made to nearly increase the size of its local facility by 50 percent in order to increase its supply.

CIT is currently at maximum production capacity, and can supply only existing customers, resulting in lost opportunities for new clients and limited ability to expand into EU markets. To address this bottleneck, the company completed the expansion project that includes new boilers, a distillation system, a fermenter, a chiller, and a sugar tank, as well as a new building segment and public water line expansion. The expansion increases capacity of authentic natural aroma ingredients annually and enhances hygiene control through new pass rooms and restructured changing areas.

Facility modernization is also vital due to outdated fermenter control systems, lack of maintenance staff and rising maintenance costs. Centre Ingredient Technology’s three-year investment forecast includes an HVAC system, a forklift, autoclaves, fermenter system upgrade and floor repairs. With continuous investment since joining the Takasago network, CIT is

positioned for significant production growth supported by updated systems, enhanced hygiene controls and increased global sales opportunities.

This training initiative will enable Centre Ingredient Technology, Inc. to fully utilize its new and upgraded equipment, reduce operational risk, strengthen regulatory compliance, improve safety performance and support sustainable workforce growth. As a first time participant in the NC Edge Customized Training Program, Centre Ingredient Technology, Inc. is making a strategic investment in its people to ensure the success of significant capital improvements, protect long term competitiveness and reinforce North Carolina’s role in the global flavor and fragrance industry.

For more information about NC Edge and whether your industry may qualify, contact RichmondCC’s Director of Customized Training Leighton Bell at (910) 410-1775 or lwbell@richmondcc.edu.