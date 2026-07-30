7 Brew plans fall opening in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A new drive-thru coffee stand is expected to open in Laurinburg in the coming months, bringing about 50 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

7 Brew is constructing a stand at 904 U.S. 401, the former site of Golden Corral, which abruptly closed in 2024 and was demolished in May. The location will be operated by Kindness Crew, a 7 Brew franchise group with locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Virginia.

Hiring has already begun for the Laurinburg location. According to the company, the stand will employ a mix of full-time and part-time workers. Those interested in applying can visit kindnesscrew.7brewcareers.com.

Before its official opening, the location plans to host a “Caffeine for a Cause” weekend, during which customers will be able to make donations to a local charity. The stand also plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to present the donation and celebrate its opening.

The Laurinburg location will offer coffee, energy drinks, teas, smoothies and shakes. According to the company, the menu includes more than 20,000 customizable drink combinations.

“We pride ourselves on becoming involved in local communities, and we saw Laurinburg as the perfect opportunity to do just that,” the company said in a statement. “Whether customers are traveling to work, school or home, we are excited to serve them and introduce them to all that 7 Brew has to offer.”