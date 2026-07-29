5 Scots who must elevate their game

LAURINBURG —Football is fast approaching in Scotland County, and Wednesday was the first day of mandatory practice for the Fighting Scots. It’s been a long offseason for head coach Richard Bailey and his football team, but the countdown is underway, and Scotland opens its season on the road versus the Asheboro Blue Comets on Aug. 21.

With the regular season clock ticking down, here are five players that need to take that next step for the Scots to build on last year’s playoff run:

Nasiah McLean

Last year’s leading touchdown receiver, senior Nasiah McLean, returns as one of the Scots’ go-to guys on the outside. McLean finished last year second on the team with 245 receiving yards and 22 receptions. Now, with a bigger emphasis on the passing game this year, McLean will have to improve on last year’s production and be that dominant guy on the outside. Standing at 6-foot, 175 pounds, he is the biggest receiver the Scots have.

Alongside emerging receiver Nazire’ Campbell, Scotland has its two receivers on the outside: one who is quick and explosive with the ball in their hands and the other who can come down with jump balls. With a new quarterback under center in Collin Hill, who wants to air the ball out to open up the run game, McLean will be counted upon.

Samier Pate

A versatile playmaker who just got more added to his workload, senior Samier Pate has looked great throughout a long offseason of workouts. Adding more pounds of muscle, Pate will continue to be a player on the offense who is dynamic with the ball in his hands after leading the team in receiving last year with 384 yards and 36 receptions and one touchdown. Head coach Richard Bailey has placed even more onto Pate’s plate.

With the departures of Tyjurian White and Deondre Braddy, Pate has been tasked with being the spell back for running back Michael McLean. After adding 196 yards on the ground last year and a touchdown, Pate’s next steps will be showing he can handle a much heavier workload.

Last year, one of the major factors that made the offense so dominant on the ground was the mix of two running backs: one who can soften the defense and the other who has home run ability. Scotland featured that combination in Tyjurian White, Michael McLean and Deondre Braddy. Now with the addition of Pate, expect the ground game to be just as potent.

Ja’kari Monley

It wasn’t a season to enjoy for senior defensive back Ja’kari Monley, who finished last season with zero interceptions, 39 total tackles. The Scots allowed 137.4 passing yards per game last season, and Monley returns as the Scots’ No.1 cornerback looking to bounce back. Throughout camp, he looks quicker coming out of breaks and has gotten faster. However, can this translate to the field? With the latest addition of Chris George and the improvement from secondary players Keson McNair and Jordan McLean, Monley is the leader of the group but has the most to prove.

Braxton Hildreth

When you lose the Conference Defensive Player of the Year Kymani Atiles and defensive first-team All-Conference player Jesse Clifton, one player cannot replace their production. However, senior Braxton Hildreth can bring the same energy and leadership they provided. Hildreth was often overlooked last year, but his numbers showed why he was needed, as he was named an honorable mention to the All-Conference team and finished the season with 41 total tackles and two fumble recoveries in eight games.

Scotland finished last season with 807 total tackles, the most in the Tri-County 6A/7A Conference. Now, as the full-time starting linebacker alongside Rasheme Wilkerson, both are at the center of defensive coordinator Christ Metzger’s scheme and will have to elevate their game if they want to maintain the level of success the Scots established last season.

Jamaree Henderson

An underrated player who is stepping into a bigger role, junior Jamaree Henderson has been named the Scots’ starting defensive tackle. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound tackle has a tall task ahead of him, playing his first full-time snaps of varsity football in a crucial area.

Defensive line coach Rodney Quick believes Henderson has the mindset for the role.

“He’s ready for the next step,” Quick said. “He’s built mentally to be our defensive tackle.”

Scotland allowed 195.7 rushing yards per game last season. Stopping the run isn’t a one-person job, but defensive tackles play an intricate role in holding up blockers and allowing linebackers to run free.