Madison Dixon gives back through softball camp

LAURINBURG —Laurinburg native Madison Dixon hosted a youth softball camp on Saturday at the Scotland Yard, featuring nine athletes from Division I and Division II programs, including Wofford, Samford, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, UNC Wilmington and Wingate.

The athletes included Madison Dixon, Jaelyn Hammond, Maddie Berry, Kendra Murray, Amari Adams, Katelyn Woodard, Jailyn Thomas, Savanna Mullins and Camille Hamilton.

The camp allowed young athletes to hone their softball skills while raising money to give back to the Live Like Madison Foundation. Here are photos from the camp.