Laurinburg man arrested on child sex offense charges

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is facing multiple felony charges after police said an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child led to his arrest Tuesday morning.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, the investigation began June 11 after officers received a report of a statutory sex offense.

Police said the investigation determined that between 2022 and 2024, a female relative, who was between 7 and 8 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, was inappropriately touched and photographed at a residence on Charles Drive.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained Monday charging 67-year-old Nelson Sepulveda Sr., of Laurinburg, with statutory sex offense by an adult and indecent liberties with a minor.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department, assisted by the Wadesboro Police Department and K-9 Harley, an electronic storage detection canine, executed a search warrant at Sepulveda’s residence in the 1200 block of Charles Drive.

Police said Sepulveda was taken into custody without incident. Investigators also seized several electronic photography and recording devices, along with multiple media storage devices, from the residence.

Sepulveda was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges or arrests are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Hardee of the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Scotland Crime Stoppers by calling 910-266-8146, visiting scotlandcountycs.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.