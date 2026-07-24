Maxton-area drowning claims life of 9-year-old from Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A 9-year-old Laurinburg child died Wednesday following a drowning incident north of Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of McGirt Gin Road after receiving a report of a drowning.

When deputies arrived, Thomas R. Moore, 9, of Laurinburg, had already been removed from the water and was receiving medical treatment. Moore was transported to Scotland Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Moore was a student at South Johnson Elementary School and a member of Cub Scout Pack 444 of Laurinburg. According to his obituary, he recently advanced to the Webelos rank and enjoyed camping, the Pinewood Derby and spending time with his fellow scouts.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.