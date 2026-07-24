Beyond the Diamond

LAURINBURG — Known for its country atmosphere, small-town charm and deep-rooted football tradition, Laurinburg is a community built on family and sports that have long lifted it.

From teaching the fundamentals at Scotland Parks & Recreation to packing the stands at Pate Stadium on Friday nights, athletics has long been a staple that holds this city together. But when the Friday night lights go dark, summer has offered few opportunities for the community to gather around the games it loves.

Yet, in just two seasons, one team has become Laurinburg’s main summer attraction.

Founded in 2025, the Laurinburg Highland Hooligans are a collegiate wood bat summer baseball team designed to prepare college players for the next level while providing family entertainment in Scotland County.

“The goal from the beginning was all about the community,” General Manager Billy Norris Jr. said.

On game nights, the atmosphere is filled with competition and friendship as children chase foul balls, grandparents settle into the bleachers and baseball becomes more than a game. It becomes something Laurinburg can call its own.

Beyond the field, the Hooligans have partnered with many local businesses and embedded themselves within the community through baseball camps, meet-and-greets, community outreach events and game promotions to help grow their impact both on and off the field. Through these efforts, the Hooligans have become more than a baseball team — they are a pillar of the city.

Norris Jr. has been with the Hooligans since their inception. As a first-time general manager, he has firsthand insight into what the Hooligans have brought to Scotland County.

“Summer sports have died off in Scotland County. I approached it with the mindset that this will be a great place where the community can come on weekends and nights and watch players who come from all over the United States to play baseball,” he said.

Since their inaugural season in 2025, the Hooligans have seen growth in the community, averaging more than 100 fans per game. The crowd fills the stands at Legion Park while some gather around the fences, with the smell of pizza and popcorn filling the air from the concession stands. Fans have the chance to escape the outside world and watch a baseball game. Between innings, the game offers breaks where kids run for prizes, sponsors are recognized, T-shirts are tossed into the stands and raffle prizes are given away.

​“In two years we’ve been able to achieve that,” Norris Jr. said. “It’s a great family atmosphere. We’re a close-knit community. Even away from the field, you see players at Zaxby’s, Chick-fil-A and Planet Fitness. They’re everywhere in the community. That’s what has helped us throughout the summer. There’s not a lot going on for the guys, and families take time out of their day to watch us and give kids the dream they can be players one day.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis also explained the growth of the Hooligans and how they’ve brought a new energy and lifted the spirits of Scotland County.

“The arrival of the Hooligans has been great for the city of Laurinburg,” he said. “It began as an exciting opportunity to have college players play baseball over the summer, but it has become something more meaningful.”

“They’ve strengthened our community and brought excitement and development to Scotland County. Players, coaches, visiting families and fans support restaurants and businesses, which has been its biggest impact.”

Beyond their growth in attendance, the Hooligans have fulfilled individual personal dreams off the field. PA announcer Stevin Huttenstine, a Laurinburg resident, has been with the Hooligans since 2025. Huttenstine expressed not only the importance of the Hooligans but also their lasting impact on him.

“Growing up in Scotland County, we called the summertime sports scene the dead season. If you were not playing in All-Star tournaments, there wasn’t much for you to do,” he said. “But the Hooligans have brought something to this community for the summer that I wanted to be a part of for my hometown.”

​“My dream growing up was to be in sports broadcasting, and the Hooligans gave me the chance to be a part of an organization. This is something I’ve really enjoyed doing and take pride in.”

Alongside turning dreams into reality, one of the biggest successes the organization has brought was the addition of host families. Host families are families that welcome Hooligans players into their homes for housing during the duration of the season, creating lasting bonds between players and families.

Returning families Jerry and Janna Williams, both lifelong members of Scotland County, graduated from Scotland High School, volunteered for Laurel Fest and the John Blue Festival, and raised a family in Laurinburg. The Williamses are one of two host families returning this year to share their insights into how the Hooligans have impacted their lives.

“Being a host family piqued our interest last year,” Janna Williams said. “I asked my husband about the idea—he said we had plenty of room, and we hosted three players last year and two players this year.”

​“We just like being around young people and being able to know where these kids are coming from. We haven’t been to a lot of sporting games, but the Hooligans have brought us out of that. We’ve enjoyed the games, and we’re at every home game,” the Williamses said.

The Williamses also describe the connection the Hooligans have built beyond the diamond.

“We’ve been to places with our Hooligans shirts, and people who don’t know anything about the team ask us. How are the Hooligans doing?” Jerry Williams said. “It brings excitement, curiosity and a sense of community.”

“You see a lot of laughter and goodness on a field from two different teams who don’t know each other. It’s a heartwarming thing the Hooligans have brought. An event in the summertime that you have to attend. Listening to the crack of the bat, hitting under the lights brings that nostalgia of baseball,” Janna Williams said.

The impact doesn’t just reach fans and staff. Players feel the same connection.

​Alfredo Jimenez Jr. has been a member of the Hooligans since their inaugural season and is the only returning player on this year’s roster. For Jimenez Jr., returning to Laurinburg wasn’t just about baseball; it was about the community, fans and the opportunity to wear a Hooligans logo again.

​“I attended St. Andrews University, and I loved the atmosphere of Laurinburg,” he said. “Coach J.R. Polak asked if I wanted to be a member of the Hooligans, and it’s changed my life.”

​“A lot of people ask me why I came back, and it’s a simple answer: the community. People are talking to one another, kids are playing and you don’t see that kind of thing. The people of Laurinburg, when they love you, it’s real and that’s everything. When we play at Legion Park, we’re not playing in front of fans—they’re family.”