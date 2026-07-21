Hospice bids farewell to longtime medical director Dr. Esteves-Jute

LAURINBURG — Hospice of Scotland County recently honored Dr. Valeriana Esteves-Jute as she concluded 15 years of leadership with the organization, including the past 11 years as medical director.

Hospice staff, board members and Scotland Health executives gathered for a special breakfast celebration recognizing her dedication, compassion and lasting impact on patients, families and colleagues.

Dr. Esteves-Jute’s connection to the Scotland Health family spans nearly three decades. She began practicing locally in 1998, caring for patients at both Maxton Family Practice and McColl Family Practice, two Scotland Health-affiliated primary care locations. Her commitment to serving the community ultimately led to expanded leadership responsibilities within Hospice of Scotland County, where she spent the past 15 years serving in a leadership capacity.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Esteves-Jute provided compassionate leadership and clinical guidance while helping shape the organization’s commitment to exceptional end-of-life care. Her influence has touched countless patients and families throughout Scotland County and the surrounding communities.

Reflecting on her years of service during remarks at the celebration, Dr. Esteves-Jute credited the hospice team for the organization’s success.

“Doctors are only as good as their teams. You are family,” she told those gathered. “This is not an ending, it’s a beginning.”

She encouraged hospice staff to continue approaching their work with compassion, faith and purpose, reminding them of the important impact they make in the lives of patients and families during some of life’s most difficult moments.

“We’re touching lives. We’re changing lives,” Dr. Esteves-Jute said. “What you say could be the last words they hear. At the end of your life, the pages on your book are going to have everyone you met and everyone you said a word to. Everyone you made smile. Everyone you made laugh. Everyone you shared a tear with. Continue to fill those page.”

While stepping away from her leadership role, Dr. Esteves-Jute emphasized that she is not saying goodbye to the organization entirely. She will continue supporting Hospice of Scotland County in a PRN capacity as needed.

“I’m here PRN. I’m only a phone call away,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I was able to be a part of this for years.”

Scotland Health leaders thanked Dr. Esteves-Jute for her unwavering commitment to hospice patients, her mentorship of staff and providers, and her vision for compassionate, patient-centered care.

“Dr. Esteves-Jute embodies the mission of Hospice of Scotland County,” shared Missy Smith, Hospice of Scotland County administrator. “For more than a decade as medical director, she has led with compassion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to serving patients and families when they need us most. We are grateful for her extraordinary leadership, thankful for the legacy she leaves behind and honored that she will continue to support our hospice program in the years ahead.”

As Hospice of Scotland County enters its next chapter, Dr. Stephen Lanuti will assume the role of Medical Director. Dr. Lanuti has already been serving the organization through patient care needs and will work alongside Hospice Advanced Practice Providers Barbara Powe, FNP-C, and Heather Epps-Oxendine, FNP-C, to continue delivering high-quality hospice care throughout the region.

In her final remarks as medical director, Dr. Esteves-Jute encouraged staff to continue viewing their work as a calling rather than simply a profession.

“Don’t see it as a job,” she said. “See it as I’m doing something for the Kingdom of God. We’re all here for a reason and a purpose to touch lives.”

Photo: L to R: Missy Smith, Hospice of Scotland County administrator, Dr. Valeriana Esteves-Jute