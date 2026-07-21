Scotland High football golf tournament for Aug. 8

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots are hosting their annual football golf tournament on Aug. 8 at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

The tournament costs $75 per person or $300 per four-person team. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with tee-off scheduled for 10 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to compete for prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, including hole sponsors for $100, team sponsors for $350 and super sponsors for $500.

For further information, contact Richard Bailey at 910-964-0835, Paul Adams at 910-280-9367 or Paul Lemmond at 910-384-2900.