Maxton business, owner pay $1M to settle alleged false claims for post office repairs

MAXTON — A-Plus Management, LLC and its owner, Jared Chavis of Maxton, agreed to pay $1,000,000 to the U.S. government to resolve alleged false claims for overstated repairs at United States Postal Service (USPS) facilities.

“This civil fraud settlement demonstrates our commitment to protect taxpayer money from dishonest contractors,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “Our office zealously pursues those who submit false invoices to wrongfully take government funds, whether large or small amounts.”

This settlement arose from allegations that A-Plus and Jared Chavis falsely overstated labor, mischarged travel expenses, altered invoices and failed to provide accurate documentation for repairs at USPS properties. The False Claims Act allows the Government to seek recovery of three times the money falsely obtained, plus substantial penalties for each false claim submitted. It should be noted that the civil claims resolved by settlement here are allegations only, that there has been no judicial determination or admission of liability, and that A-Plus and Jared Chavis deny these fraud allegations.

“The USPS OIG will continue to aggressively investigate companies that engage in activities designed to defraud the Postal Service’s contracting process,” said Executive Special Agent in Charge Kevin Cloninger of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Office of Inspector General (OIG). “This settlement demonstrates that our special agents, along with the United States Attorney’s Office, will pursue contractors that overcharge the government and enrich themselves at the expense of USPS customers.”

The USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) is an independent oversight and law enforcement agency established under the Inspector General Act. Responsibilities include conducting investigations, detecting fraud, waste and abuse.

W. Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. This investigation came from the United States Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General.