Griffin named NC offensive linemen to watch

LAURINBURG — Scotland High offensive lineman Tre’millian Griffin has been named one of North Carolina’s offensive linemen to watch, according to NCSportsPage.

Griffin enters his senior year as the left tackle for the Fighting Scots, having blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers, Michael McLean and Tyjurian White, last season. He was also named to the Tri-County 6A/7A All-Conference honorable mention team.

The Fighting Scots open the regular season on the road against the Asheboro Blue Comets on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.