Scotland Cancer Treatment Center set to expand

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health will host a groundbreaking ceremony July 21 to mark the planned expansion of the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center, a project aimed at increasing space and improving access to cancer care for patients throughout the region.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the cancer center and will include patients, physicians, staff, donors and local leaders.

For the past 26 years, the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has provided oncology care to patients in Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties and surrounding communities. As demand for cancer services has grown, the center has reached capacity, creating a need for additional space to continue providing care close to home.

Cancer affects people of every age, race and background, impacting families and communities across the region. Increasing demand for services has resulted in crowded waiting areas, limited exam room availability and challenges that can affect the patient experience.

To address those needs, the Scotland Memorial Foundation launched a $2 million capital campaign to support the expansion project. The renovation will add a covered entrance, additional parking spaces, a private patient exit, expanded waiting areas and new clinical spaces designed to improve privacy, comfort and efficiency.

The project also will add five exam rooms, two consultation rooms for services such as genetic testing, nutrition counseling and patient education, and dedicated onsite phlebotomy space to eliminate the need for patients to travel to an offsite lab before treatment. Additional improvements include expanded chemotherapy space with more treatment chairs, private treatment bays, an additional restroom and a nourishment area for patients receiving lengthy treatments.

“Our Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has been a lifeline for so many families throughout our region,” said David Pope, president and CEO of Scotland Health. “This expansion ensures we can continue providing compassionate, high-quality cancer care while enhancing the experience, comfort and safety of every patient who walks through our doors.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from cancer patients, Scotland Health leaders and physicians from the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about the future of cancer care in southeastern North Carolina.