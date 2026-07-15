Scotland Co. native earns 2 music award nods

LAS VEGAS — A Scotland County native is receiving national recognition for her work as both a spoken-word artist and musician.

Brandi Trujillo, who performs professionally as Swift, The Goddess, has been nominated for two 2026 Las Vegas Black Music Awards: Spoken Word Poet of the Year — Performance and Jazz Artist of the Year.

Born and raised in Scotland County, Trujillo later made Charlotte home before relocating to Las Vegas, where she has continued to build a career through original music, spoken-word performances and cultural collaborations. She is also the founder of BRYCELY, a company that develops creative and community-centered cultural experiences.

“For more than two decades, I have used my voice to bring music, story, rhythm and human connection together,” Trujillo said. “Being recognized in both spoken word and jazz is especially meaningful because storytelling has always been at the heart of my work.”

She said her approach to music and performance has been shaped by the traditions of Black music, improvisation and storytelling, influences that continue to guide her work across multiple artistic genres.

The 2026 Las Vegas Black Music Awards, presented under the theme “The New Era,” recognize artists and cultural contributors in music, media, entertainment, performance and community leadership. Awards weekend is scheduled for Aug. 20-23 at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas, with the ceremony set for Aug. 23.

For Trujillo, the dual nominations recognize two sides of the same artistic voice.

“Spoken word and jazz are both rooted in rhythm, improvisation and emotional truth,” she said. “To be recognized in both categories is incredibly meaningful.”

Trujillo is currently promoting her single, “Mr. Godbody,” a cinematic recording blending music and storytelling. The song was written by Trujillo and Larrin Granderson and produced by Granderson through SoulejukeBox Entertainment Group.

She is signed with Detroit-based DMSR Management and has expanded her presence in Las Vegas through performances in the city’s poetry and arts community. Her work has also been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and she has collaborated with BlinkShow TV & Music Publishing LLC and the Las Vegas Black Music Awards on artist outreach and community engagement.

Throughout her career, Trujillo has performed and collaborated with organizations including the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, the Gaston County YMCA and Valley Souls Full Moon Poetry in Las Vegas. Through the Otter Dance Medicine Community, she has also served as a vocalist and drummer during ceremonial gatherings in the United States, Iceland, Ireland and South Africa.

Although her career has taken her across the country, Trujillo said she hopes supporters back home will celebrate the recognition.

“This nomination was a genuine surprise,” she said. “I feel fortunate, grateful and deeply appreciative of everyone who has listened, encouraged me, shared my work and made space for my voice. I would love for Scotland County, Charlotte and supporters throughout North Carolina to be part of this moment by listening, voting and helping spread the word.”

Supporters can vote for Trujillo in both categories through the official Las Vegas Black Music Awards ballot. Organizers recommend using a desktop computer or tablet, as the voting form may not display correctly on some mobile devices.