Carolina Civic Center seeks performers in Christmas show

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater is looking for performers for its 15th annual Robeson County Christmas Show and will hold auditions in August for several featured roles.

Auditions will be held for the Kids Ensemble, The Civettes featured female dance ensemble and one featured male dancer.

Children interested in joining the Kids Ensemble will audition from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Auditionees should prepare a Christmas song or another selection that showcases their voice. All children auditioning for the Kids Ensemble must be prepared to sing, even if they are interested only in dancing.

Auditions for The Civettes and the featured male dancer will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Organizers are seeking dancers with strong technique, stage presence and performance skills. The featured male dancer will perform in multiple production numbers throughout the show. Auditionees should be prepared to dance.

Callbacks for selected performers are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17. Dance auditions for the Kids Ensemble will be held during callbacks by invitation only.

All auditions will take place at the Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater, 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

For more information, call 910-738-4339 or email Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com.