Las Vegas artist with Scotland Co. roots wins Jazz Artist of the Year

LAS VEGAS — A Scotland County native has earned national recognition for her work as a musician, poet and storyteller.

Brandi Leigh Trujillo, professionally known as Swift, The Goddess, was named Jazz Artist of the Year at the 2026 Las Vegas Black Music Awards on Aug. 23 at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas.

Swift received the award after being nominated in two categories: Jazz Artist of the Year and Spoken Word Poet of the Year — Performance. The 2026 awards were presented under the theme “The New Era.”

Born and raised in Scotland County, Swift was shaped through much of her life in Charlotte before relocating to Las Vegas. She continues to develop her career through original music, spoken word, event production and cultural curation. She is the founder of BRYCELY, a platform focused on cultural experiences and initiatives centered on artistry, connection and community.

Speaking backstage after receiving the award, Swift summed up an important part of her creative philosophy in a simple statement.

“I love to work with my community,” she said.

Swift is represented by Detroit-based DSMR Management, led by Tiffany Hicks. Her current music includes the singles “Late Night Reflection,” “Mr. Godbody” and “More Love (The Promise),” all produced by Larrin Granderson.

The three recordings showcase different aspects of Swift’s artistry. “Late Night Reflection” explores the more sensual side of her sound, while “Mr. Godbody” incorporates spoken word. “More Love (The Promise)” is rooted in ancestral reverence and reflection.

That range of expression made Swift’s recognition in both jazz and spoken word particularly significant, as music and storytelling have been connected throughout her more than two-decade career.

Her artistic work incorporates rhythm, improvisation, poetry, sensuality, remembrance and lived experience. She also draws inspiration from African and Indigenous traditions in which rhythm, voice, storytelling, ceremony and gathering have carried culture and memory across generations.

Swift’s career has included original music and spoken-word performances, as well as event production and cultural collaborations. Her work has taken her across the United States and internationally, including collaborations through the Otter Dance Medicine Community in the United States, Iceland, Ireland and South Africa.

She has also performed and collaborated with organizations including the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, the Gaston County YMCA and Valley Souls Full Moon Poetry in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Black Music Awards recognize Black music, artistry, performance and cultural contributions while providing a platform for contemporary independent artists. According to awards organizers, nominees recognized through the Las Vegas Black Music Awards become part of the national registry associated with the National Black Music Awards Association.

For Swift, the award marks another step in an evolving career that continues to span music, spoken word, creative collaboration, event production and cultural experiences.

While her career now takes her beyond North Carolina, Swift’s artistic journey remains connected to the community where it began. Her work continues to emphasize the importance of relationships, cultural connection and creating spaces where people can come together through music and storytelling.

Swift is the founder of BRYCELY and continues to develop original music, spoken-word performances and cultural experiences. Her music is available on major streaming platforms.