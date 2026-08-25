Uptown to perform downtown on Sept. 17 at Lumberton theater

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater in Lumberton will present an evening of high-energy music with UPTOWN: A Celebration of Motown & Soul at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Fusing Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the men of UPTOWN combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show designed to get every crowd on its feet. Born in New York City, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul music, the group combines contemporary radio hits with classic Motown music.

This immersive, multimedia-enhanced evening of music, featuring vocals backed by a live band, will have audiences singing and dancing the night away. Every member of UPTOWN is a soloist, with frequent comparisons to the artistry of icons such as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. When they come together as a collective, the resulting show has been described as “the most electrifying show you’ll see this decade!” by Agua Caliente in Palm Springs, California.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors age 60 and older and military members, and $18 for students. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discounted rate of $25 per ticket when purchased in advance. Contact the box office for group rates.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online at carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person with credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the theater’s administrative offices on the second floor. Enter from the Fourth Street side. Tickets also can be purchased by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets may be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens one hour before performances.

A season subscription discount of 20% off the individual ticket price is available with the purchase of five or more of the season’s eight shows through the box office. Senior, military, student and group discounts also are available for most events. For group rates and season tickets, call the theater box office at 910-738-4339.