Carolina Civic Center announces 8-show, 2026-27 Mainstage Series

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will bring Motown, bluegrass, a holiday tradition and a rock opera to its stage during the 2026-27 Mainstage Series, which features eight touring and original productions.

The season includes Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul, The Phantom’s Masquerade, the annual Robeson County Christmas Show, Denise Tichenor and Friends, Bluegrass on the Blackwater featuring Lonesome River Band, Six One Five Collective, an all-star edition of My Time to Shine and the summer musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Season tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Individual and group tickets will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Aug. 10.

2026-27 Mainstage Series

Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026

The New York-based vocal group blends the timeless sound of Motown with contemporary R&B and pop in a high-energy production featuring powerhouse vocals, live musicians, choreography and multimedia effects. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye while adding a modern flair, Uptown delivers a concert designed to have audiences singing and dancing from start to finish.

The Phantom’s Masquerade

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

The theater’s Mighty Morton organ takes center stage during an evening celebrating silent film and classic movie music. Organist and composer Mark Andersen will accompany a screening of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera using his own original score. Vocalist Daniel Britt will also perform selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, creating a Halloween-season event that blends cinema, live music and the theater’s historic setting.

Robeson County Christmas Show

School performances: Nov. 23-24

Public performances: Dec. 3-6 and Dec. 11-12

Directed by resident artist Kendrix Singletary, the annual Robeson County Christmas Show returns with a holiday musical revue featuring local youth and adult performers, the Civettes dance troupe, festive music and state-of-the-art projections and special effects. The theater will be decorated for the season, with appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus continuing one of the region’s most popular holiday traditions.

Denise Tichenor and Friends: Motown Show

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30

Audience favorite Denise Tichenor returns for an evening celebrating the legendary Motown sound with songs made famous by Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. Joined by guest performers, Tichenor combines powerhouse vocals with live music to pay tribute to one of America’s most influential musical eras.

Bluegrass on the Blackwater: Lonesome River Band

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20

Presented in partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council, the annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater concert welcomes Lonesome River Band, one of the genre’s most respected groups. Led by five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year Sammy Shelor, the band has built a reputation for honoring bluegrass traditions while continuing to push the music in new directions.

Six One Five Collective

7 p.m. Friday, March 12

Blending country, Americana and pop, the Nashville-based Six One Five Collective brings together Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer-songwriters whose credits include hits recorded by Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, Luke Bryan and Lee Brice. The group’s harmony-driven performances combine storytelling, musicianship and the collaborative spirit of classic American supergroups in an intimate concert experience.

My Time to Shine: All-Star Editionb

7 p.m. Saturday, March 27

The theater’s annual talent competition returns in a special all-star format, featuring past champions, Viewer’s Choice winners and memorable contestants from previous years. Performers from a variety of disciplines will compete for more than $5,000 in cash and prizes, making for an evening that is equal parts showcase and competition.

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 9-13

Directed by resident artist Kendrix Singletary, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking rock opera tells the story of the final week of Jesus Christ’s life through the perspective of Judas Iscariot. First released as a concept album before becoming an international stage sensation, the musical features well-known songs including “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

About the theater

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton, opened in 1928 as a vaudeville and silent film house and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, it presents touring performances, original productions, films, art exhibits, special events and rentals.

For more information, a complete schedule or to sign up for the theater’s e-newsletter, visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com, email boxoffice@carolinaciviccenter.com or call 910-738-4339.