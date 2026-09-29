‘Phantom’ showing, live organ coming to Lumberton theater

LUMBERTON — The Phantom’s Masquerade Featuring Mark Andersen with soloist Daniel Britt will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton.

A historic theater organ, classic silent film and live music will come together for the special evening, featuring the Mighty Morton organ accompanying a screening of the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney. Organist Mark Andersen will provide the live score, bringing the film to life with music played on the theater’s historic instrument.

The evening also will feature soloist Daniel Britt performing music from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The Carolina Civic Center’s 2/8 Robert Morton organ was originally installed in a Greensboro theater in 1922 before being moved to Lumberton in the 1980s. The instrument’s original keyboards eventually became nonfunctional, and custom keyboards were installed in 2015.

Andersen, an organist known for performing live scores for silent films, will combine the Mighty Morton’s theater-organ sound with the action on screen during the classic film.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors 60 and older and military, and $18 for students. Groups of 10 or more can purchase advance tickets for $25 each.

Tickets are available at carolinaciviccenter.com or by calling (910) 738-4339. Tickets also may be purchased at the door if available. The Carolina Civic Center is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.