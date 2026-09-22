Laurinburg roots grows into higher education leadership

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native Jamael Andrew Harrison has been promoted to associate dean of Students for Belonging and Engagement at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey, marking another milestone in a career dedicated to higher education, student success and creating environments where students can thrive.

Harrison, the son of James and Elaine Harrison, was raised in Laurinburg and is a proud 2009 graduate of Scotland High School. His journey from Scotland County to senior leadership in higher education reflects a longstanding commitment to education, leadership and the transformative power of the college experience.

Following his graduation from Scotland High School, Harrison attended North Carolina State University, where he earned dual bachelor’s degrees in Communication and Business. He later earned a master’s degree in Higher Education before completing his Ph.D. at Florida State University in Higher Education Policy and Quantitative Analysis.

In his new role at Stockton University, Harrison will serve as a senior leader within the Office of the Dean of Students, providing strategic leadership for a broad portfolio that includes student engagement, multicultural and identity-based programs, belonging initiatives, student well-being, prevention and recovery support, women’s and gender programs and sorority and fraternity life.

Harrison will provide leadership for several areas across the university, including the Office of Student Development, Multicultural Center, Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Center, Sorority & Fraternity Life, and Student Well-Being, Prevention and Recovery Support. He will also help lead university efforts focused on students experiencing complex challenges while advancing initiatives designed to strengthen student success, well-being, engagement, and belonging.

For Harrison, the promotion represents not only professional advancement but also another chapter in a journey that began in Laurinburg.

“My foundation was built in Laurinburg,” Harrison said. “The teachers, mentors, family members, and community experiences I had growing up helped shape how I understand leadership, education, and the importance of investing in people. To now have the opportunity to serve students at this level is something I do not take lightly. I hope my journey also shows young people from Laurinburg and Scotland County that where you begin can be an important part of how far you go.”

Harrison credits his upbringing in Laurinburg with helping establish the values that continue to influence his leadership.

“No matter where my career takes me, Laurinburg will always be home,” Harrison said. “I am proud to be a graduate of Scotland High School, proud of my North Carolina roots, and grateful for the people and experiences that helped prepare me for every opportunity that followed.”