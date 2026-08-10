Laurinburg teen lands role on Disney pilot ‘Saltwater’

LAURINBURG — For years, Aidan Davis has been telling stories under the lights of local theater stages. This summer, the 15-year-old Laurinburg actor found himself on a very different kind of stage — a professional television set.

Davis, a rising 10th-grade student at Scotland Early College High School, has landed a recurring role as a “friend” in Disney’s “Saltwater,” a television pilot filming in the Wilmington area.

The opportunity marks a major milestone for Davis, who developed a passion for acting at a young age.

“I started doing local theater when I was around 10, and I really liked being able to step into a character and tell a story in a completely different way,” Davis said.

Over the years, Davis has continued performing in local productions, including Disney’s “The Lion King,” “A Christmas Carol” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Those experiences helped him develop skills such as learning lines, taking direction, working with other actors and performing in front of an audience. However, transitioning from the stage to the camera has given Davis some new insight.

“Being on camera is definitely different … this opportunity has given me the chance to learn a whole new side of acting,” he said.

The opportunity came after Davis’ mother, Shayne Davis, learned about the audition and encouraged him to try out. Although he had experience performing locally, this was his first time going through a professional casting process for a television production.

“I decided to try because I thought it would be a really cool experience and a chance to see where acting could take me,” Davis said.

The audition process brought a mixture of excitement and nerves. Davis attended a meet-and-greet as part of the casting process and focused on learning from the experience.

“There were a lot of new things to learn because auditioning for camera is different from performing on stage,” he said. “I tried to just listen, follow directions, be myself and enjoy the experience.”

Those nerves eventually turned into excitement when Davis learned he had been selected for the production.

“At first, I don’t think it completely felt real because everything happened pretty quickly,” he said. “Knowing that I was actually going to get to step onto a professional set and experience something I had never done before was an amazing feeling.”

Stepping onto that set became one of the most memorable parts of the experience.

“There are so many people working behind the scenes that you never think about when you’re watching something on TV,” Davis said. “Seeing how everyone works together to create a scene was really interesting.”

For Davis, the experience has been about more than being in front of the camera. It has been about learning from the people around him.

“My favorite part has been getting to meet people, being around other young actors, and actually experiencing what it feels like to work on a real set,” he said.

Because production details are still being kept private, Davis cannot share much about his character or the storyline. However, he said he is excited for viewers to eventually see the work the cast and crew have created.

“I’m getting the opportunity to be part of the world they’re creating and work alongside other young performers,” he said. “I’m excited for people to eventually see what everyone has been working on.”

For Davis, the significance of the opportunity extends beyond the production itself. It has shown him that dedication to a passion can lead to unexpected opportunities.

“It showed me that something you start doing locally can lead to opportunities you never expected,” he said.

The experience has also encouraged Davis to continue pursuing acting.

“I went into this wanting to have the experience and learn, and it has made me even more interested in seeing how far I can take acting,” Davis said. “It has also taught me to take chances, even when I’m nervous or don’t know exactly what is going to happen.”

As a teenager from Laurinburg stepping into a larger production, Davis said representing his hometown is something he does not take lightly.

“We come from a smaller community, so being able to step into an opportunity like this means a lot to me,” he said.

Davis hopes other young people in Scotland County take encouragement from his experience.

“I hope other kids from our area see that where you come from doesn’t have to limit where you can go,” he said. “There are talented people in small towns too, and sometimes you just have to be willing to put yourself out there and take the opportunity when it comes.”

As filming continues, Davis said his focus remains on learning as much as possible from the experience.

“Every day on set is something new for me, whether it’s watching how scenes are filmed, learning from the people around me, or getting more comfortable in front of the camera,” he said.

For now, Davis is enjoying the opportunity and looking ahead to what may come next.

“I’m trying to enjoy every part of it because I know this is a really special opportunity, and I’m excited to see where it might lead next,” he said.