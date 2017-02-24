Maxton teens charged after high-speed chase with police

LAURINBURG – Two Maxton men received multiple charges stemming from a shooting and high-speed chase with police earlier this week.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Geneva and Shaw streets, according to Patrol Captain Terry Chavis. Chavis said officers saw a 2007 White Dodge Nitro speeding from the scene.

Before the officer could attempt to stop the car, the driver pointed a gun out of the window and fired four shots. The officer deployed his lights and siren and the vehicle fled down Washington Street going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone and turned onto McGirts Bridge road. The chase continued into Maxton, according to Chavis.

The suspects stopped the car on Brooklyn Street in Maxton and three people ran from the scene, police said.

Two suspects were apprehended “with the good help and information gathered from residents in the Maxton area,” Chavis said.

The driver, Daquanta Armond Dixon, 18, of West Central Street in Maxton was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor stop sign violation, misdemeanor careless and reckless, misdemeanor no operator’s license, misdemeanor failure to stop for a blue light/siren, misdemeanor failure to maintain lane control, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony discharging a weapon into a dwelling to incite fear, felony discharging a weapon from an enclosure, felony discharging a weapon in city limits, and felony conspiracy. Dixon was placed in Scotland County Detention Center and received no bond due to previous charges.

The passenger, Shamon Terrall Thompson, 19, of Florence Street in Maxton, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony discharging a weapon into a dwelling to incite fear, felony discharging a weapon from an enclosure, felony discharging a weapon in city limits, and felony conspiracy. Thompson received a $50,000 secured bond.

