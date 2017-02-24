Laurinburg police make drug arrests during traffic stops

LAURINBURG – Two separate traffic stops by Laurinburg Police resulted in drug arrests for three people earlier this week.

An officer observed a hand-to-hand transaction from a vehicle near Scotland Stop and Shop on South Main, police said. Officers found five opiod pills, one meth-amphetamine pill, one unidentified narcotic pill and 3.5 grams of marijuana, according to Patrol Captain Terry Chavis.

Lashad Richardson, 25, of Gorham Circle was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, one count of possession of a schedule IV drug and one count of possession of marijuana.

Richardson was taken to Scotland County jail and placed under a $150,000 bond, according to Chavis.

A traffic stop for a vehicle with no tag led to drug charges and apprehension of a wanted person. An officer pulled over a 1993 Honda Accord for no plates, and the driver gave a false name, Chavis said.

A search of the vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The driver was identified as Heather Lynn Locklear, 24, of Mt. Zion Church Road in Maxton. Locklear was charged with failure to display a registration plate, no liability insurance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked.

It was discovered that Locklear was wanted by Robeson County on several warrants for failure to appear on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor trespassing and second-degree trespassing.

Locklear was held under a $12,500 secured bond, according to Chavis.

The passenger, Christopher Lee Bullard, 27, of Mt. Zion Church Road in Maxton was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bullard was arrested and released on a $500 cash bond, Chavis said.

Christopher Lee Bullard http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BULLARD-2c-CHRISTOPHER-LEE-12-20-89.jpg Christopher Lee Bullard Heather Lynn Locklear http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LOCKLEAR-2c-HEATHER-LYNN-01-12-93.jpg Heather Lynn Locklear Lashad Richardson http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RICHARDSON-2c-LASHAD-SHIHED-11-22-91.jpg Lashad Richardson

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

