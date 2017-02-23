Scotland Sheriff’s Office asks for SBI investigation

LAURINBURG —The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of missing money from the detention center and excessive force by a deputy, according to Patty McQuillan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Public Safety.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey told WPDE news that he conducted an internal investigation into about $900 missing from a kiosk machine at the jail. Kersey said the machine is used for family members to put money into inmate’s accounts.

He added he’s not sure if the missing money was intentionally taken or if it was a problem with the kiosk machine. Kersey said his office conducted an initial investigation and later called in the SBI because it has more resources.

The SBI is also investigating if a deputy used excessive force. Kersey said he is sure the investigation will not find any wrongdoing on the deputy’s part.

McQuillan didn’t specify when the investigations will be complete.

