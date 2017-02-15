Laurel Hill woman charged in wreck

LAURINBURG – A Laurel Hill woman has been charged in connection with a traffic accident that occurred on U.S. 74 at the Turnpike Road overpass Wednesday morning.
According to Assistant Police Chief Cliff Sessoms, police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident at 10 a.m.
Preliminary reports state that Melissa Adams was traveling west on Andrew Jackson Highway when her 2007 Ford SUV hydroplaned, crossed the lane and struck the median cables. Adams then crossed back over the two-lane road and struck a guardrail at the overpass with the right rear portion of her vehicle before coming to rest.
Adams has been charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving too fast for conditions.
According to Sessoms, Adams’ vehicle sustained $6,000 in damages. The estimated damage to the median cables and guardrail is not known.
Adams was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to spokesman Greg Stanley.
Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169