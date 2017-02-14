Scotland High grads win Grammy for Children’s album

LOS ANGELES — Scotland High graduates Lee Allen and Al Al Ingram took home the 2017 Grammys for Best Children’s Album.

Allen and Ingram won the award for the album Infinity Plus One by artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. The former Laurinburg residents co-wrote and recorded the album in Asheville at Echo Mountain Studios alongside bandmates in Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band and 23 Skidoo. Allen and Ingram both perform in the national touring band Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band which began in 2002.

The 10-track album, featuring favorites like “Secret Superhero” and “Monsters” that urges kids to explore the horizons of their own imaginations.

At the ceremony at the Los Angeles Staples Center, Skidoo thanked “all the other musicians who made me who I am … and the Asheville, North Carolina music scene for being endlessly unique. And most especially, to Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band.”

Allen is the son of former SHS band director Charles Allen and retired Scotland County Schools chorus teacher, music educator, and Laurinburg resident Marjorie Hinson. He grew up in Laurinburg and graduated SHS in 1999.

Ingram is the son of Laurinburg resident Alma Louise Hennegen. He also grew up in Laurinburg, graduating SHS in 1997, and was also in the SHS Marching Band.