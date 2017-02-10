Former city resident, Ida Friday dies

LUMBERTON — Ida Howell Friday, a former Lumberton resident who was married to William Friday, an educational icon in North Carolina, died at her home this week.

She was 97 years old.

“Both of them were wonderful people. Ida was just as sweet as could be,” said Dick Taylor, owner and operator of Taylor Insurance Agency who knew them through his association with the UNC system.

Friday, married to William Friday for 70 years, died Monday at her home. Her husband died Oct. 12, 2012.

Taylor said he first came into contact with William Friday when he was a dorm advisor and Friday was dean of students at the University of North Carolina, “back in the 40s.”

He met with the Fridays on many occasions over the years when William and Ida would come to Lumberton.

“Her mother was here when I first moved to Lumberton,” Taylor said.

Committed to women’s issues, social justice, historic preservation and public health, Ida Friday didn’t hesitate to take a stand on difficult issues of the day. She was a founding member of the Community Church in 1953, a place that welcomed people of all backgrounds, races and creeds.

A continuing education center off N.C. 54 is named for the couple.

Born in Sumter, S.C., Ida Willa Howell grew up in Lumberton, the daughter of a farmer and an English teacher. She was the valedictorian of Lumberton High School in 1937 and graduated from Meredith College in 1941 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. A year later, she married William Clyde Friday, who was then president of student government at N.C. State University.

The couple moved to Chapel Hill, where she earned a master’s degree at UNC’s School of Public Health in 1948. He became acting president of the university at a young age, in 1956, and was chosen for the permanent position a year later.

In Chapel Hill, Ida Friday was involved in many organizations, including the Women’s Center, now known as the Compass Center for Women and Families, and the Chapel Hill Preservation Society. She served on the national board of the American Dance Festival.

She is survived by her daughters Fran Friday (Jack Mullen) and Mary Leadbetter (Jon), her grandchildren Miranda Shook (Tristan) and Walker Mullen (Viviana) and her great-grandchildren Wiley, Margot and Emma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be directed to the William and Ida Friday Fund for Lifelong Learning at the Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Campus Box 1020, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-1020 or online at www.fridaycenter.unc.edu/gift/

