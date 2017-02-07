Woman shot at Turnpike Road home

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman Tuesday morning.

According to news reports, Robert Anthony Easterling, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious injuries, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The incident occurred at a house on Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Laurinburg police said the woman was shot in the chest area and arm. Her condition is unknown.

Easterling was arrested a few minutes after dropping the woman off at a hospital. He was booked into Scotland County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Police are expected to provide more information this afternoon.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_crime-IMG_8065.jpg