Suspects sought in 2 Hamlet armed robberies

HAMLET — An armed robbery caught on camera was the first of two police are investigating from Friday night.

Detective Lt. Randy Dover said a woman was leaving Dollar General around 6:20 p.m. Friday when two men approached her and stole her purse.

Surveillance video posted on the Hamlet Police Department’s Facebook page Monday shows the woman shut the back door of her vehicle as two men — one dressed in light pants and a dark jacket, the other in dark pants and jacket — walk up behind the victim while she’s about to get inside.

The larger of the two men, on the right, appears to pull a gun out of his pocket with his left hand as they get close to her.

The suspect on the left then appears to reach out to grab her purse, followed by the larger man — who reaches out with his right hand to grab it while still holding the gun in his left hand. After a brief struggle, they finally manage to snatch it away from her and take off — with the victim running after them a short distance.

Dover said both men were armed with handguns and wearing black masks.

The pocketbook was recovered two streets away behind a church on High Street, with all its contents dumped out. Dover said after the victim went through everything, only $5 in cash was missing.

About two hours after she was robbed, Dover said a man was going to lock up the building behind his Spring Street home when two men brandishing knives approached and robbed him.

Anyone with information on either of the robberies is encouraged to contact the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers, where tips can be anonymous, at 910-997-5454.

