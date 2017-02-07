Laurinburg inputsession tonight tolisten to residents

LAURINBURG –Laurinburg residents will have a chance to share their concerns and ideas about how to improve the city during tonight’s Citizen’s Input Session.

It will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room of the A.B. Gibson Center located at 322 S. Main St.

City officials said the session will begin with an overview of procedures for the meeting before attendees are divided into groups for work sessions to give feedback on what they believe council needs to devote its efforts to.

The session will not include a question-and-answer portion. Drinks and refreshments will be served.

The ideas garnered from the event will be compiled by staff, ranked by order of importance and presented to council.

Feedback from the meeting will also be used to plan the 2017 – 2018 budget beginning in July.

“The city of Laurinburg’s yearly budget is developed in the spring of each year and finalized July 1,” Mayor Matthew Block said. “This Citizen Input Session is the citizen’s opportunity to tell city officials what they would like the city to include or not include in the upcoming budget. In addition, it provides an opportunity for citizens to tell city officials how they feel about city services like policing, utilities and infrastructure.

“During the recent city of Laurinburg retreat, city officials mentioned items like beautification of the entire commercial district, improving the quality of the broadcasts of city council meetings, a review of crime-fighting techniques, reducing litter initiatives, mandating that future city employees reside within community, and developing the city’s fiber network,” Block said. “The city would like to hear how citizens feel about these issues and any others.”

Council member J.D. Willis said he hopes more people will attend tonight’s event. Attendance in past years has been low — averaging around 20 to 30 people.

“[The sessions] started several years ago to give citizens a chance to voice their concerns on what they think the city needs to be addressing and implementing,” Willis said.

The Laurinburg City Council is expected to share the results of the input session at the March council meeting.

Residents who cannot attend can email City Manager Charles Nichols at cnichols@laurinburg.org or write to Attn: Charles Nichols, City of Laurinburg P.O Box 249 Laurinburg, NC 28353.

