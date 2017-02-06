City utility change delays bill mailings

LAURINBURG — A change in the city utility billing system has delayed January notices, Laurinburg officials said.

But delay will not alter due dates to pay to bill, the city said.

Utility notices are normally mailed out the last day of the month, but a change in the company handling the billing system has delayed those mailing by several days.

The city had been using Harris Utilities software to print utility bills and using Munis Software for accounting, but decided to consolidate under Munis for both accounting and utility billing, according to City Manager Charles Nichols.

“The company we outsource with was having trouble getting the necessary data to print new bills,” Nichols said. “We have thousands of customers with years and years of history that we couldn’t lose information on.”

The delay has no impact on the December utility cycle that was mailed on Jan. 1. The city began cutoffs for that bill on Monday.

“Today is our cut off day for January,” Nichols said on Monday. “There are no issues with the last billing cycle for the switch over. The delay isn’t going to change any of the cycle dates.”

That also means that although February’s bill may be arriving this week, rather than on Feb. 1, the cut-off day to pay will remain the same.

Several utility customers used social media to complain about the delay in utility bills.

“So sick of the problems always trying to pay my bill,” one woman said on Facebook. “They’re robbing us… at least take the money.”

Another woman wrote that with “all that money the city has you would think they could at less get your bill out on time. Come on now. Do your job right.”

But city officials said the change had to be made and are sorry for any inconvenience to customers.

“I apologize for the delay, but there shouldn’t be any change to January’s readings,” said council member Dee Hammond, “We appreciate your patience.”

The city also plans to restart its online utility payment page that is currently listed as “under construction.” It could be running within the next month, Nichols said.

“At some point you have to pull the plug and switch over systems and there was going to be some bugs along the way,” Nichols said.

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg residents wait in line to pay their utilities bill. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_cityya.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg residents wait in line to pay their utilities bill.

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

