RCC to offer scuba diving class

Earn Your Scuba Diving Certification Through Course at RichmondCC

HAMLET – Thrill seekers can find a new adventure this spring at Richmond Community College through an open water scuba class.

Diving instructor Inman Campbell and his team from Blackbeard Scuba will teach the NAUI Open Water Diver certification course.

“When you complete this class, you will be fully certified for open water diving anywhere in the world up to 60 feet. And it’s a lifelong certification,” Inman said. “The only requirement for the class is that you be able to swim.”

The four-day certification program will begin March 17, with a classroom session from 5 to 9 p.m. on RichmondCC’s main campus in Hamlet. On March 18, students will meet from 8 a.m. to noon in the classroom and then spend the afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. at the FirstHealth Fitness pool in Rockingham.

The course wraps up March 25 and 26 with open water dives from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Quarry. (Students will carpool from RichmondCC’s main campus.)

Course topics will include diving equipment, diving skills, diving science, decompression, dive tables, dive computers, dive planning and recording, problem solving and diving environment.

To sign up for the Open Water Scuba class at RichmondCC, contact Workforce and Economic Development Program Director Angineek Gillenwater at (910) 410-1848 or ajgillenwater@richmondcc.edu.